Bollywood is in a funk -- it has been for over 2 years now, ever since the pandemic forced cinema halls to close. There were a couple of hits here and there, but on the whole, the magic is yet to happen.

Bollywood is in a funk -- it has been for over 2 years now, ever since the pandemic forced cinema halls to close. There were a couple of hits here and there, but on the whole, the magic is yet to happen.

So far, 2022 has been a year the industry would like to forget -- over 25 movies have flamed out spectacularly at the box office, resulting in losses worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

Watch the video for more.