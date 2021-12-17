Underlying steel demand is intact; don’t expect steel prices to fall: JSW Steel

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Seshagiri Rao, Jt MD & Group CFO of JSW Steel to get a sense of demand on the ground and the price picture. Rao said the underlying demand is still intact and he does not expect steel prices to fall further.

Rao said, “The underlying demand is still intact. What is really happening in the last one, one and a half months is destocking in the market. Globally, steel prices got corrected. So everybody is expecting some price correction will happen in the future so they have stopped buying. So it is only a matter of time, I think the demand comes back.”

Steel prices have been fluctuating in the international markets. In October, there were some price increases but thereafter there was a correction in the global markets.

Roa said he does not expect steel prices to fall further.

“I don't expect the steel prices to fall already the Chinese companies are reporting very, very marginal profit, marginal EBITDA in their companies at this current prices. So I don't expect a further downside to the steel prices as long as the raw metal prices are at these levels.”

