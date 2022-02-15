Ukraine issue: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says ready for any situation

Oil prices are back in focus on the back of simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Reports now suggest that there is partial pullback of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border but nevertheless crude at about $93 a barrel. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there will be a sentiment on the crude price due to Ukraine tension, they are monitoring the situation closely and will take right decisions.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Union Minister for housing and urban affairs and minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the government was ready for all circumstances.

“These are circumstances which we watch very closely. We are fully ready to meet the situation. We will monitor closely and I am sure we will take the right decisions,” Puri said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Puri said, “You are seeing oil prices today at around $90 precisely because there is an exacerbation of tension in one part of the world. Now, I don't foresee the volume of crude available for consumption, the suffering of any major setback. However, there will be a sentiment on price and that price sentiment in the event of an exacerbation of tensions could have a trajectory which is upwards.”

