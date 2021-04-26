Steel sector supplies 3000 tonnes of oxygen per day to hospitals

VIDEOS

Updated : April 26, 2021 09:28:45 IST

All sectors are currently diverting close to 1,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen daily to hospitals across the country. For the steel sector, it is close to 3,000 tonnes per day that is diverted daily to hospitals.

So far, since September, steelmakers alone have supplied 1.43 lakh tonnes of medical oxygen to various hospitals.

SAIL has supplied the highest, 39,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. JSW Steel has supplied 900 tonnes of oxygen and it estimates to increase the supply by 20,000 tonnes by the end of this month.

JSPL is another company that is catering to the nearby location from its plant which is Angul in Odisha and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh which is supplying to Delhi.

