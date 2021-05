VIDEOS

Updated : May 03, 2021 03:54:08 IST

Steel stocks are higher in trade. The street was bracing for a price hike at the start of May and that is what precisely has happened.

Most brokerages and JP Morgan have said that in May itself there was a price increase of nearly Rs 3,500-4,500 per tonne.

In April, prices went up by close to Rs 7,000 per tonne. In a matter of nearly 40 days odd, prices went up by more than Rs 10,000 per tonne.

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza gets more details.