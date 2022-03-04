Smart Money: How to benefit from green hydrogen wave?

Jal Irani, Senior VP of Institutional Equity Research at Edelweiss Financial Services and Harshvardhan Dole, VP of Institutional Equities at IIFL shared their views on how can one as an investor benefit from the big green hydrogen wave in CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money.

India is on a threshold of a generation shift. Last month the Ministry of Power announced the much-awaited green hydrogen policy, which has set a target of 5 million tonne per anum of green hydrogen production by 2030, more than 80 percent of the current hydrogen demand in the country.

