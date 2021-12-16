See a positive trend in demand; raw material prices to settle in few quarters: Deepak Fertilisers

The Deepak Fertilizers stock has surged around 140 percent this year. There is also an interesting note from IIFL that says the company is well-placed to benefit from healthy growth prospects for its key products and that ammonia backward integration project should substantially improve margins starting in Q1 of FY24.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shailesh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation said, “I am seeing a very positive trend. All the three businesses that are the fertiliser business, the pharma chemicals, and the mining chemicals, all the three are very strongly interlinked and aligned with the India growth story."

On raw material price, Mehta said they will see a settling of raw material prices in the next couple of quarters.

