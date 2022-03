Sarda Energy and Minerals will meet its coal requirements through a blend of imported and domestic coal, Manish Sarda, director of Sarda Group, told CNBC-TV18.

Sarda Energy and Minerals will meet its coal requirements through a blend of imported and domestic coal, Manish Sarda, director of Sarda Group, told CNBC-TV18.

He also said that the company has a requirement of 9,000 tonne which it will meet via its own coal mines.

Talking about the Sikkim hydropower plant, he said that the company is looking at EBITDA of Rs 185-210 crore from the plant.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video