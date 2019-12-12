Roadshows for BPCL's strategic stake sale likely from tomorrow

VIDEOS

Updated : December 12, 2019 03:44 PM IST

Roadshows for state-run BPCL's (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) strategic stake sale is expected to begin on Friday, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

According to sources, roadshows for BPCL’s strategic stake sale is expected to be held in London, US cities, and Dubai.

"The public sector company is embarking on pre-EoI (expression of interest) stage of starting off with investor roadshows, which are important for receiving actual feedback from the market. The government is aiming to sale stakes at maximum valuation at the time of the actual transaction," the source said.

The government has not yet decided on any timeline for BPCL stake sale. Once the roadshows are over, the government may decide on invite EoI, the source said.