RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks at International Climate Summit 2021: Key takeaways

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has set an ambitious target for green hydrogen. The 'triple one' plan envisaged by him entails achieving the goal of one kg of hydrogen for $1 in one decade.
Addressing the International Climate Summit, the Reliance group chief also expressed confidence that while the old green revolution made India self-reliant in food production, the new green revolution will make India self-sufficient in energy production.
