    Power Minister RK Singh says Centre has worked out parameters for bids for offshore wind energy

    Power Minister RK Singh says Centre has worked out parameters for bids for offshore wind energy

    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)
    While outlining the government's priority on ensuring affordable access to energy for all and securing supply chains, Power Minister RK Singh told CNBC-TV18 about the Centre's initiatives in the field of offshore wind energy.

    The government remains upbeat about its transition to green energy despite the challenges. Private players have called for more incentives to boost green hydrogen production and also pitched for a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture electrolysers.
    G20 summit in Bali witnessed discussions on energy transition and its associated challenges. While outlining the government's priority on ensuring affordable access to energy for all and securing supply chains, Power Minister RK Singh told CNBC-TV18 about the Centre's initiatives in the field of offshore wind energy.
    Singh said the government has worked out the parameters for bids for offshore energy and is keeping the charges very low.
    KPI Green Energy to set up hybrid power project in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
    Even as the government is promoting the use of renewable energy, private players in the sector are engaging in the production of ammonia for forward integration.
     
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhimanyu Sharma for more details.
    Also read: India needs to move away from lithium-ion batteries to hydrogen fuel cells, says V K Singh
