PNGRB to hold open house on July 29 for paper on LNG supply

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 06, 2021 13:23:28 IST

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has come out with a consultation paper, asking stakeholders for their views on the supply of natural gas and the establishment of natural gas in authorised geographical areas. The paper also talks about the interpretation of exclusivity in a city gas distribution network.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Satpal Garg, a member of PNGRB spoke at length about what this means for the sector. Garg further said that there will be an open house on July 29 for a paper regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

“The basic purpose is that we have to ensure posturing of freight rate and competition among the entities. However, there were some conflicting issues for which we floated the paper on June 30 and we sought public comments by July 21. We will be holding an open house on July 29 at 10:30 am,” he said.

He further said, “The purpose of floating this paper is to have a fair and frank opinion from all category of stakeholders; be it gas consumers, pipeline companies or city gas distribution (CGD) companies.”

For the entire interview, watch the video.