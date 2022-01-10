Petroleum products have seen strong growth in December: HPCL

HPCL's stock price has risen over 40 percent in the past year. CNBC-TV18 spoke with MK Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL, to discuss the fuel demand and price outlook for the coming year.

HPCL's stock price has risen over 40 percent in the past year. CNBC-TV18 spoke with MK Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL, to discuss the fuel demand and price outlook for the coming year.

According to Surana, petrol was up 13 percent in December in comparison to pre-pandemic levels and 4 percent higher than December 20. The diesel price was down 2 percent compared to 2019, but it was up about 1.6 percent compared to 2020.”

He added, “Apart from ATF which is around 73 percent of the pre-pandemic level all other products are above the pre-pandemic level.” Surana said the new variant has not impacted the demand yet.

For full management commentary, watch the video.