Earnings
ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for
Updated : August 13, 2019 08:05 AM IST
Crude realisations expected at $69/bbl
Increase in EBITDA led by higher crude realisation and higher gas prices
Lower exploration costs due to one-off impairment in Q4 to aid 68% QoQ earnings growth
