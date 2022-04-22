Oil India sets up pilot hydrogen manufacturing plant to tap into renewable energy market

Buy / Sell Oil India share TRADE

Oil India has set up a first-ever pilot project for hydrogen manufacturing, Pankaj Goswami, director of operations, told CNBC-TV18.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “This is the first-ever physical hydrogen plant, which is producing 99.99 percent pure hydrogen in India and we are very proud to be part of this particular journey. The capacity, as we have declared, is 10 kg per day; the capacity is small as it’s a pilot plant, but it has the capacity to go up to three times that we are envisaging in days to come.”

“The oil and gas demand, in the foreseeable future, will not go down and at the same time we are slowly entering into the renewables, we are slowly entering into hydrogen also. So, let us see how the situation demands and how it moves in the coming days and that is what our plan as of now is,” said Goswami.

For more details, watch the accompanying interview