NTPC commissions India’s largest floating Solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC has commissioned India's largest floating Solar PV project of 25 megawatt at Simhadri Thermal Station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It's the first solar project to be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme, notified by government in 2018.

NTPC has commissioned India's largest floating Solar PV project of 25 megawatt at Simhadri Thermal Station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

It's the first solar project to be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme, notified by the government in 2018.

The installation has a unique anchoring design and is spread over 75 acres of raw water reservoir.

Also Read: Solar Power may be green but it is not without waste

It has the potential to generate electricity from over 1 lakh Solar PV modules.

The project would help light nearly 7,000 households and is expected to save 1,364 million litres of water per annum.

Watch video for more.