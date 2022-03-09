Not concerned about elevated energy prices: Shree Digvijay Cement's Anil Singhvi

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services spoke to CNBC-TV18 and said cement is one sector, which perhaps will get hit at least in the short term and that will depend on what they are able to pass on in terms of price increases, which they are facing. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman of Shree Digvijay Cement said that they are not concerned about elevated energy prices at this point.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services spoke to CNBC-TV18 and said cement is one sector, which perhaps will get hit at least in the short term. How much of course will depend on what they are able to pass on in terms of price increases, which they are facing.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman of Shree Digvijay Cement said, “I will not really go and get very concerned about the kind of prices which are there, whether it is oil, whether it is coal, petcoke all of that. These are again these are very speculative plays looking at geopolitical risk which is there, the pricing is a built in, shipping disruptions are there so this period of next couple of weeks is a very according to me abnormal time and to take an investment decision basis this is a completely mistake.”

On demand Singhvi said, “There are hardly any new capacities, I was hoping that the demand should pick up post monsoon last year, but for some reasons demand hasn't picked up the way it should have picked up.”

