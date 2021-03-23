No slowdown in business, will bid for order worth Rs 50,000 cr, says KEC’s Vimal Kejriwal

VIDEOS

Updated : March 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, on Tuesday said the company is not seeing any signs of slowdown in business execution.

Kejriwal also said that his company will be bidding for orders worth Rs 50,000 crore. KEC International, manufacturer of electric power transmission towers, has won new orders worth over Rs 1,400 crore across their business verticals.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kejriwal said, “We are not seeing any signs of slowdown in business execution. As of today, the tenders which we have bid in the last few months, which are not yet open and what we are going to bid, would be roughly around Rs 50,000 crore between the two parts, which are not open and which are to be bid.”

“It’s largely from civil and railways plus international transmission and distribution (T&D). Almost all of our businesses have got good pipeline except India T&D where the pipeline, right now, is not great but we have got a lot of orders and even in the current order announcement there are orders from India T&D,” he said.

Talking about orderbook, Kejriwal said, “Our total orderbook is around Rs 20,000 crore and another Rs 6,000 crore of L1 (the lowest commercial bid is designated as L1). The order intake for the year has been just above Rs 11,000 crore which is equivalent to what we did last year. However, I do not have the exact number for Q3 but it would be around Rs 4,000 crore odd,” he said.

