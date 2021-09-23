Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate HeidelbergCement for long-term

HeidelbergCement India is a mid-sized single manufacturer operating in central India. The company's performance in recent quarters has been quite decent despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pricing, as well as cement demand trends, continue to remain stable on the back of strong demand off-take from rural markets and housing projects.

The company operates on a capacity of around 6.3 metric tonnes. However, the near-term growth prospects of the company are capped as it is already operating at a capacity utilisation of around 85 to 90 percent.

To increase the scale of the business, HeidelbergCement India is undertaking capacity expansion in Gujarat, which will lead to the addition of another three metric tonnes of capacity over the next two to three years.

The firm looks forward to inorganic opportunities on the back of its strong cash-rich balance sheet. It is also evaluating a merger with its group company Zuari, which could turn out to be a big trigger for investors.

HeidelbergCement India has a very strict cost focus. The valuations of the company are at a discount to the large-cap peers and several triggers are lined up in the next two to three years.

Investors should look forward to accumulating the stock from a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.