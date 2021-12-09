Maintain full year revenue growth guidance at 25-30%: Gravita India

Gravita India is sticking with the full-year guidance of 25-30 percent revenue growth in FY22, Sunil Kansal, chief financial officer, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company expects revenue to grow by 25-30 percent for the next 2-3 years.

Globally recognised manufacturers and exporters of lead expect utilisation to go above the 80 percent level. “The current utilization, with all verticals, is in the range of 73-74 percent but in future, we can still improve it to 80 percent,” Kansal said.

On fundraising, he said that the company will be raising money via qualified institutional placement (QIP) according to requirements.

