Maharashtra, 5 states allowed to trade on power exchanges after clearing dues

A day after 13 states were barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms six states — Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur — were allowed after clearance of dues.

A day after 13 states were barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms, six states — Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh — were allowed to trade after clearance of dues.

On Thursday, as many as 13 states — Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh — were barred from trading on power exchange platforms on account of non-payment of dues by discoms to gencos amounting to Rs 5,085 crore.

States Cleared dues Andhra Pradesh Rs 412.69 crore Maharashtra Rs 381.66 crore Jharkhand Rs 214.47 crore Bihar Rs 173.50 crore Manipur Rs 29.94 crore Chhatisgarh Rs 27.49 crore

As per Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules, framed by the Ministry of Power, discoms can be barred from power exchanges if they don't pay dues to gencos for over seven months.

R Lakshmanan, ED at REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation), said the LPS rules and the distribution sector scheme revamp would bring a lot of transparency and accountability to the way discoms operate.

"This should improve the financial health of discoms and upstream companies," Lakshmanan said adding REC and PFC have supported distribution companies with arrear financing to clear dues.

While the ban starts today, August 19, some states are yet to clear their dues.

States Pending dues Telangana Rs 1,380.96 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 926.16 crore Rajasthan Rs 500.66 crore J&K Rs 434.81 crore Karnataka Rs 355.20 crore Madhya Pradesh Rs 229.11 crore Mizoram Rs 17.23 crore

Rajib K Mishra, Director-Marketing and Business Development and CMD, PTC India, said the remaining seven states are also trying to clear their dues and that the outstanding amounts are mostly arrears, not what they need to pay exchanges.

"All the outstanding were mostly related to long-term or medium-term power procurement. When you buy power from exchanges, states have to give the liquidity in advance," Mishra told CNBC-TV18.