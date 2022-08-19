    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsenergy News

    Maharashtra, 5 states allowed to trade on power exchanges after clearing dues

    videos | IST

    Maharashtra, 5 states allowed to trade on power exchanges after clearing dues

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    A day after 13 states were barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms six states  — Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur — were allowed after clearance of dues. 

    A day after 13 states were barred from buying and selling on power exchange platforms, six states — Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh — were allowed to trade after clearance of dues.
    On Thursday, as many as 13 states — Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh — were barred from trading on power exchange platforms on account of non-payment of dues by discoms to gencos amounting to Rs 5,085 crore. 
    StatesCleared dues
    Andhra PradeshRs 412.69 crore
    MaharashtraRs 381.66 crore
    JharkhandRs 214.47 crore
    BiharRs 173.50 crore
    ManipurRs 29.94 crore
    ChhatisgarhRs 27.49 crore
    As per Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules, framed by the Ministry of Power, discoms can be barred from power exchanges if they don't pay dues to gencos for over seven months.
    R Lakshmanan, ED at REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation), said the LPS rules and the distribution sector scheme revamp would bring a lot of transparency and accountability to the way discoms operate.
    "This should improve the financial health of discoms and upstream companies," Lakshmanan said adding REC and PFC have supported distribution companies with arrear financing to clear dues.
    While the ban starts today, August 19, some states are yet to clear their dues.
    StatesPending dues
    TelanganaRs 1,380.96 crore
    Tamil NaduRs 926.16 crore
    RajasthanRs 500.66 crore
    J&KRs 434.81 crore
    KarnatakaRs 355.20 crore
    Madhya PradeshRs 229.11 crore
    MizoramRs 17.23 crore
    Rajib K Mishra, Director-Marketing and Business Development and CMD, PTC India, said the remaining seven states are also trying to clear their dues and that the outstanding amounts are mostly arrears, not what they need to pay exchanges.
    "All the outstanding were mostly related to long-term or medium-term power procurement. When you buy power from exchanges, states have to give the liquidity in advance," Mishra told CNBC-TV18.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng