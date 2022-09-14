    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Mad About Markets | Can green hydrogen propel India towards net-zero target?

    Mad About Markets | Can green hydrogen propel India towards net-zero target?

    By Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh
    Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, most specifically of India’s green future. CNBC-TV18 special, Mad About Markets, discussed green hydrogen and its potential to transform the country and propel it towards the net zero emission target by 2070.

    The biggest risk that the world is facing right now is climate change. To address concerns around climate change, reducing emissions and accelerating decarburization efforts is non-negotiable and low-carbon hydrogen is expected to play a central role in this global decarburization drive.

    Is green hydrogen really the hero of net zero? Seshagiri Rao, Group CFO of JSW Steel, Arne Ballantine, Co-Founder and CEO of Ohmium, and Hemant Mallya, Lead-Energy, CEEW shared their views.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
