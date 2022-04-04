It will take eight months to get the two Utkal mines started: JSPL MD

JSPL has won two coal blocks for commercial coal mining purposes in Odisha by offering a revenue share of 15.25 percent. The coal blocks, Utkal B1 and B2, have geological reserves of 347 million tonnes.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to VR Sharma, MD at JSPL, to discuss the opportunity and the timeline from here. Sharma said it would take another eight months to commence production from the two mines.

On investment required for these mines, he said they would require about Rs 200 crore initially.

On business targets, Sharma said, “We have achieved all targets -- we have done more than Rs 55,000 crore of sales, our EBITDA level is more than Rs 15,000 crore and our debt level is less than Rs 10,000 crore.”

