Is the government looking to do away with LPG subsidies?

Cooking gas becomes costlier in India - a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 25 more. If the latest price hike is taken into account, LPG cylinder prices have spiked by Rs 265 in the last one year. The government has not clarified or notified about the LPG subsidy but data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows that since May 2020, there is zero subsidy on domestic LPG in some markets like Delhi. Again not clear how many other cities are under this.

The LPG price increased by Rs 25 on August 16, making it a hike of about Rs 265 rupees per cylinder in one years' time. Now since the crude price crashed in April 2020, on account of global lockdown due to coronavirus, the LPG prices came down too and it helped the government on subsidy outgo on LPG.

But it does say that the government is providing some subsidy to LPG consumers in far-flung and remote areas because of higher transportation charges. Again it is not clear how much subsidy the government is providing.

Now how is the increase in price on LPG impacting households which were getting subsidies?

For example, if a family of 4-5 uses 12 cylinders a year and in a city like Delhi there is zero subsidy, the burden on the household is about Rs 3,180 a year.

Interestingly, the subsidy given by the government over the year has been reducing. Like in FY20 the outgo was Rs 29,627 crore, it further came down to Rs 25,520 crore, and this financial year the government has budgeted Rs 12,480 crore only.

Now this confusion on subsidy is also going to impact Ujjwala consumers, as a rise in LPG prices will deter refills and government already has over 8 crore consumers under Ujjwala and plans to add another 1 crore this year.

In a parliament reply, the government has said that 3.2 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries did not refill LPG cylinders in the first quarter of FY22. This is when the average rate of refill for such users is only 4.3 cylinders as of FY21.

The rise in the price of petrol, diesel, and now LPG is surely pinching the common hard but it also indicates the government might be looking to do away with the subsidy.