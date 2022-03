The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to a shift in global energy geopolitics as nations scramble to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas and have started making a long-term plan with a focus on alternative sources of energy. CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma brings a special ground report on one such promising form of energy - the green hydrogen plant in Bikaner.

Watch accompanying video for more.