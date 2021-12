Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) expects electricity demand to grow at 8-8.5 percent FY22, SN Goel, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

On the business front, he said that there is a 47 percent rise in volumes this year and a 40 percent rise in revenues.

Goel further said that transactions are happening in the green power market and about 5-6 percent of the total transactions are happening on the exchange platform.

