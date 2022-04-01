Increase in gas price will benefit upstream players; upgraded ONGC, OIL and RIL: IIFL

There has been gas price hike, and it is a steep hike. The prices for domestic gas have been increased to 6.1 dollars per mmBtu, which compares with 2.9 dollars per mmBtu. Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President Institutional Equities of IIFL believes that this gas price will benefit the upstream players.

Harshvardhan Dole, Vice President - Institutional Equities of IIFL said, “Subsequent to the APM price increase, we have upgraded in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India (OIL), and Reliance Industries FY23 EPS by 20 percent, 15 percent, and 8 percent respectively. If the gas prices actually sustain similar EPS upgrade will be seen in FY24 as well. So certainly, the gas price will benefit the upstream players and rightfully so.”

He added, “ONGC continues to be one of the cheapest stocks in India, no doubt on that. From a portfolio allocation perspective, one should be mindful of whether this is a trade or a long-term allocation? In my opinion, given the fact that these companies have reported, actually no volume growth, and their volume growth will be very anemic the at best will be tactical based rather than long-term portfolio allocations to me.”

