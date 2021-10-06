IATA: Net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has approved a resolution to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment will align with 2015 Paris accord for global warming, to not exceed 1.5°C.

At least 1.8 gigatons of carbon must be abated for 10 billion people to fly in 2050. A cumulative total of 21.2 gigatons of carbon will be abated between now and 2050.

"Achieving sustainable global connectivity cannot be accomplished on the backs of airlines alone. All parts of the aviation industry must work together within a supportive government policy framework to deliver the massive changes that are needed, including an energy transition. That is no different than what we are seeing in other industries," said IATA's Director General Willie Walsh.

He added, "Road transport sustainability efforts, for example, are not being advanced by drivers building electric vehicles. Governments are providing policies and financial incentives for infrastructure providers, manufacturers and car owners to be able to collectively make the changes needed for a sustainable future. The same should apply to aviation."

IATA's plan is to abate CO2 from in-sector solutions like sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). New aircraft tech, more efficient ops and infra and development of electric and hydrogen power emissions that cannot eliminate at source will be eliminated through out-of-sector options.

Watch the video for more.