The United States and the United Kingdom have banned the import of Russian oil and gas. Both nations are not reliant on Russia for energy, but the European Union is heavily dependent on Russia.

The United States and the United Kingdom have banned the import of Russian oil and gas. Both nations are not reliant on Russia for energy, but the European Union is heavily dependent on Russia.

In fact, Russia accounts for nearly half of the energy consumed in the European Union.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra to know how Europe can wean itself off Russian gas.