Have capital outlay of Rs 1,000 crore over next 5 years: Torrent Power

Varun Mehta, Executive Director at Torrent Power, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on demand trends and FY23 outlook.

Varun Mehta, Executive Director at Torrent Power, on Monday said that the company has a capital outlay of about Rs 1,000 crore for the next five years and that the overall expenditure plans will increase in proportion to that extent.

“We have a capital outlay of about Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years. So the overall capex plans for company will increase in proportion to that extent," said Mehta in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On revenues, Mehta said, “The revenues in Union Territory which we have taken, have been growing at about 10 percent on a compounded basis since the last few years. We do expect this momentum to continue going forward as the economy is rebounding. We do see a very healthy growth trajectory going forward.”

He said as far as the customer base is concerned, the demand is largely industrial and commercial because it is a big manufacturing hub. "Almost 90 percent of the demand is actually just being catered to the industrial and commercial segment. That segment has been growing at about 4.50 to 5 percent so, we do expect that trend to keep on continuing going forward.”

