Expect volume to grow at a CAGR of over 10% in next few years: Gujarat Gas

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 12, 2021 16:04:16 IST

Gujarat Gas entered into a gas procurement contract with Reliance and Vedanta, Sanjeev Kumar, managing director (MD), told CNBC-TV18. Kumar also spoke at length about how Q1 of FY22 panned out and what is the outlook on volumes and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

The stock has been a mover of late; rallied 26 percent in the last 3 months and 77 percent in 2021 so far.

“For domestic gas, we have entered into a contract with Reliance and Vedanta. Currently, in our portfolio mix, we do have long-term contracts, domestic gas and spot. So with this mix, we will try to optimize and see that our weighted average cost is optimized so that our margins are stable in the range of 4.5-5.5,” said Kumar.

Disclosure: Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.

For the entire management interview, watch the video