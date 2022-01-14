Gujarat Gas hikes prices, to charge Rs 106/scm on volumes above 5.5-6 mmscmd

Gujarat Gas is buzzing in trade today. Chanel checks are suggesting that it will be taking a price hike and this time around it will be quite steep. So for volumes above 5.5 to 6 mmscmd, Gujarat Gas will be taking a price hike of almost Rs 45 rupees per scm. So now it will be selling to the industrial segment at Rs 106 per scm that is a sharp increase from current levels. This is for morbi ceramic customers that is the cluster that caters to the industrial segment.

Spot LNG prices as per the Jan futures are hovering around the $35 per MMBtu mark and this is the reason why the company has gone ahead and taken this price hike.

