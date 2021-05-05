Focused on upgradation of US facilities; utilisation level to go up, says JSW’s Parth Jindal

VIDEOS

Updated : May 05, 2021 04:54:54 IST

JSW USA expects utilisation level of operations to go up from 40 percent to 80 percent, said Parth Jindal, Director at the company, on Wednesday.

“When the coronavirus’ first wave hit the US, we took the decision to idle both our slab making facility at Mingo Junction as well as our plate and pipe mill at Baytown, Texas. We idle both the facilities in July (2020) and we decided to use this time to modernise and upgrade both facilities,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Speaking about US units, Jindal said, “Both the facilities are up and running and long-term partnership with Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) has cemented ourselves as one of the leading melt and manufactured player in North America where we will be supplied hot-rolled coil, plate as well as pipes to our US customers.”

On capacity utilisation, he said, “We will be able to bring our capacity utilisation up from 40 percent, which JSW USA has been historically hovering at, to 80 percent and that’s the goal of JSW US for this financial year.”

