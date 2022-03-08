0

Energy prices at all time highs globally; check out factors at play

By Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
The main channel via which the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hit the world markets is the surging price of energy - both oil and gas.

There is a lot of talk that more sanctions from the US government are imminent - what shape and form - we don't know yet, but the question is - could this lead to another macro shock? So will new sanctions translate into a completely new macro shock?
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair to know where we are at currently and is there more pain coming.
First Published:  IST
