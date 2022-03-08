Energy prices at all time highs globally; check out factors at play

The main channel via which the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hit the world markets is the surging price of energy - both oil and gas.

There is a lot of talk that more sanctions from the US government are imminent - what shape and form - we don't know yet, but the question is - could this lead to another macro shock? So will new sanctions translate into a completely new macro shock?

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair to know where we are at currently and is there more pain coming.