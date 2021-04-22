COVID impact: KEC International not facing any delays on order front, says CEO & MD Vimal Kejriwal

VIDEOS

April 22, 2021

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, on Thursday, said the company is not facing any delays on the order front. Kejriwal also said that the new orders are in the same margin range of 8-10 percent.

KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,245 crore across segments.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kejriwal said, “Our total orderbook plus L1 (the lowest quotation received in a tender, bidding process) is roughly Rs 25,000 crore in which L1 is Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.”

He said the company's international order intake is roughly around 40 percent of its current orderbook. Talking about COVID impact on the business, he said, “As of now we have not seen anything happening on the order front and we are also not seeing any significant issues in our factories owing to COVID."

"However, on the project side there has been some reduction in manpower, which was not triggered by the lockdown but the return is getting delayed on account of the lockdown.”

