Coal prices trade at decade high of $140 per tonne, here are some factors at play

Updated : July 15, 2021 13:41:27 IST

Coal prices are trading at $140 per tonne. In the last one week, coal has seen more than 8 percent gains; the last one month has seen 24 percent jump; and in this year, coal prices saw 76 percent of gains.

It is trading at a decade high right now, there are supply concerns in the market and demand has been quite strong too. Summer demand is coming from Japan, South Korea and US.

As far as the supply goes, that is where the problem really is. Due to lower hydrogen generation in China’s Yunnan, there has been flooding for other major suppliers like Indonesia, Australia.

Also there are concerns arising out of China’s ban on Australia’s coal and then there has been a closing of a mine in Colombia, all of these factors have been supporting coal prices.