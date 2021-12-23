0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

Coal Ministry likely to restructure cess levied on coal

Profile image
By Anshu Sharma  | IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Coal Ministry wants to restructure the cess on coal. Currently, coal cess stands at Rs 400 per tonne.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Coal Ministry wants to restructure the cess on coal. Currently, coal cess stands at Rs 400 per tonne.
The ministry is preparing a proposal to levy cess on coal according to the quality of coal, which means higher cess on the low grade of coal and lower cess on a high grade of coal.
This move, if approved, will have a positive impact on all sectors dependent on coal like power, steel, aluminium, cement among others.
Also Read: Govt to follow auction route for coal block allocation: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
The ministry is likely to send this coal cess proposal to the Finance Ministry which will then be put up for the goods and services tax (GST) council’s consideration.
Also Read: Coal situation has improved in the past month: Hindalco MD
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anshu Sharma for more details.
Tags