Coal Ministry likely to restructure cess levied on coal

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Coal Ministry wants to restructure the cess on coal. Currently, coal cess stands at Rs 400 per tonne.

The ministry is preparing a proposal to levy cess on coal according to the quality of coal, which means higher cess on the low grade of coal and lower cess on a high grade of coal.

This move, if approved, will have a positive impact on all sectors dependent on coal like power, steel, aluminium, cement among others.

The ministry is likely to send this coal cess proposal to the Finance Ministry which will then be put up for the goods and services tax (GST) council’s consideration.

