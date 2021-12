To reduce reliance on imports, the government decreases the goods and services tax (GST) rate on ethanol for blending to 5 percent from 18 percent under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme.

This programme aims to reduce imports on energy and boost agriculture, and also the government plans to reach 20 percent ethanol -blended petrol by FY26. So this move is positive for the consumption of ethanol -blended petrol.

