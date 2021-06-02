  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Energy
VIDEOS
Business

Business growth will depend on lockdowns, vaccination progress, says Linde India’s Moloy Banerjee

Updated : June 02, 2021 17:53:00 IST

Moloy Banerjee, South Asia Head - gases at Linde India, today discussed the outlook on the business and spoke at length about the oxygen demand in the country.

“We follow calendar year for our financial year. Therefore, from the 2021 perspective, we are expecting double-digit growth. However, a lot of it will depend on how vaccination progresses, whether states are able to avoid stringent lockdowns,” said Banerjee.

On oxygen demand, he said, “The demand has started coming down; around the middle of May we saw the peak in oxygen demand.”

He further said that the company started moving oxygen beyond 1,500 km in the second wave of COVID.

“Therefore, because of the long-distance travel the cost went up also our distribution resources started getting stretched because our trucks had to travel a very long distance and that’s where we had to do a lot of work in terms of how we scale up our distribution resources and also how we optimise the use of the distribution resource,” said Banerjee.

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement