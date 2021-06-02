Business growth will depend on lockdowns, vaccination progress, says Linde India’s Moloy Banerjee

VIDEOS

Updated : June 02, 2021 17:53:00 IST

Moloy Banerjee, South Asia Head - gases at Linde India, today discussed the outlook on the business and spoke at length about the oxygen demand in the country.

“We follow calendar year for our financial year. Therefore, from the 2021 perspective, we are expecting double-digit growth. However, a lot of it will depend on how vaccination progresses, whether states are able to avoid stringent lockdowns,” said Banerjee.

On oxygen demand, he said, “The demand has started coming down; around the middle of May we saw the peak in oxygen demand.”

He further said that the company started moving oxygen beyond 1,500 km in the second wave of COVID.

“Therefore, because of the long-distance travel the cost went up also our distribution resources started getting stretched because our trucks had to travel a very long distance and that’s where we had to do a lot of work in terms of how we scale up our distribution resources and also how we optimise the use of the distribution resource,” said Banerjee.

