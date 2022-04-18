As 12 Indian states face energy crisis, IPPAI says industrialised parts will suffer most

The power ministry last week urged states to import coal for up to 10 percent blending to ensure that adequate stock was available for an uninterrupted power supply. Harry Dhaul, Director-General of the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI), spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the impending power crisis.

The summer is going to be bad for 12 Indian states who may be headed towards an impending energy crisis. The All India Power Engineers Federation has warned that thermal power stations and as many as 12 states have coal stock only for eight days, with domestic power demand hitting a 38-year-high in the first two weeks of this month.

The power ministry last week urged states to import coal for up to 10 percent blending to ensure that adequate stock was available for an uninterrupted power supply.

Harry Dhaul, Director-General of the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI), spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the impending power crisis.

Dhaul said: “It is fairly clear that the industrialised parts of the country are going to suffer the most because their demand for power is much more, and it is continuous in a lot of cases. The ministry of power is monitoring, almost on a 24-hour basis, each generating unit. But, be that as it may, demand has gone up tremendously. So, you are going to face a little bit of a crisis. But I don't think we should panic or worry too much.”

