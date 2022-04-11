Ambuja Cements is buzzing in trade; what's fuelling the rally

Ambuja Cements - the stock has seen a big surge, in the last one month or so it is up close to around 33 percent. Valuations as well are calling for attention. For the last many years Ambuja Cements has normally traded at around $130- $135 per tonne. Now it is trading closer to around $140-$150 per tonne.

Buy / Sell Ambuja Cements share TRADE

Ambuja Cements - the stock has seen a big surge, in the last one month or so it is up close to around 33 percent. Valuations as well are calling for attention. For the last many years Ambuja Cements has normally traded at around $130- $135 per tonne. Now it is trading closer to around $140-$150 per tonne.

The current capacity is around 31.50 million tonne which is as per the last reported number. They have a grinding capacity that is coming up in Punjab that is going to add close to around 1.50 million-odd and they recently announced close to around 7 million tonne capacity in East India. Put that together it takes the total capacity up to around 40 million tonne.

Even ACC has a capacity expansion underway so the combined capacity of both these two entities will go to around 80 million tonne which compares to 65 million tonne as of now.

What if these two companies announced a merger, then how does this change? Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.