Aim to spend Rs 8,000 cr capex in FY23 & over Rs 10,000 cr in FY24: SJVN

SJVN is in focus after reporting their highest ever electricity generation of 1,480 million units in the quarter gone by. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of SJVN said they aim to spend Rs 8,000 crore for capex in FY23 and Rs 10,000 crore in FY24.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of SJVN said, “This year we have recorded the highest generation of so far of 1,480 million units against the last year generation of 1,281 million units. It was 7.7 percent higher than the last year’s generation.”

On capex, Sharma added, “The target for next year is Rs 8,000 crore. Keeping in view our growth trajectory we are poised to achieve that target of 8000 next year and next to next year we will be aiming or targeting more than Rs 10,000 crore capex.”

