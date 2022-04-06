Adani Ent and Adani Green likely to raise funds via preferential issue

Adani Enterprises and Adani Green the board will be meeting on April 8th to consider fundraising. Both the companies have inform the exchanges on Tuesday that the board of the two companies will be meeting to consider a fundraising proposal.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Green the board will be meeting on April 8th to consider fundraising. Both the companies have inform the exchanges on Tuesday that the board of the two companies will be meeting to consider a fundraising proposal.

In terms of what this fundraising could look like, who could be the possible investors as far as this particular process is concerned, CNBC-TV18 learned that Adani Enterprises is likely to raise these funds through a preferential issue. This preferential issue is likely to be towards a consortium of sovereign wealth funds and Total SA.

Read Here

Adani Enterprises also has received interest from a funds like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as well as the Qatar Sovereign Fund. The size importantly of this preferential issue could be between $400 and $600 million.

As far as the funds and the utilisation of those funds are concerned - these funds are likely to be used towards an expansion of their airport's business and second towards Adani New Industries, which would be towards the business of green energy and green hydrogen business.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.