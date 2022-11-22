English
US Embassy hoping to bring down wait time for H-1B drop box cases to 4-5 months

videos | IST

US Embassy hoping to bring down wait time for H-1B drop box cases to 4-5 months

By Parikshit Luthra   Nov 22, 2022 6:55 PM IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Don Heflin, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the US Embassy on why the visa process is delayed and what are the current wait times and what category of visas are a priority at this point.

IT professionals on H1-B list have not been able to return home because they have been unable to get visa appointments for 12-15 months.

The US Embassy official says they have been able to bring down waiting period for 'dropbox' cases, where the interview is not needed, to 9 months and the embassy will  bring down appointment periods even further after June-July 2023.
CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Don Heflin, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the US Embassy on why the visa process delayed and what are the current wait times to receive an interview appointment at US Embassy as well as what category of visas are a priority at this point.
