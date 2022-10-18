    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Kota's educational landscape since the pandemic

    Kota's educational landscape since the pandemic

    By Santia Gora
    Because of the pandemic-induced lockdown, educational institutions switched to online mode and collaborated with ed-tech companies. But what appeared to be a long-term solution turned out to be a timely arrangement, and the students are now back in the education city.

    COVID lockdowns changed the landscape of Kota, the education city. A city that used to buzz with the presence of lakhs of aspiring engineers and doctors, lost its appeal.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora for more details.
