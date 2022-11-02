India needs to reorient schools to be at the forefront of change, says expert

Five Indian schools were named in the top 10 list for the World's Best School Prizes — and one Indian school became a top three finalist.

These five schools are outliers — outstanding in their ability to put in place teaching practices and performances that impact not only the lives of the students, but the communities.

Making it to the shortlists itself meant demonstrating community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives. That is not a small feat given the fact that they come from a country that ranks among the top five economies in the world, but one that does poorly when it comes to educating its children.

In a Swiss study conducted before the pandemic, India’s education system ranked 43rd out of 64 major economies.

It is clear that India needs a textbook to run better schools and working towards that is T4 Education — the global platform that instituted the World's Best School Prizes. It is collaborating with these schools to develop transformational toolkits, which provide step-by-step instructions on how other schools can replicate these models.

Now more than ever before, India needs better learning outcomes. The learning loss suffered by India’s 320 million school-going children is severe after the pandemic kept them out of classrooms for more than two years. Ed-tech was touted as a solution to bridge the learning gap, but in rural and semi-urban India, it was a cart without wheels.

The World Bank says the share of children living in learning poverty was already 53 percent before the pandemic and it could potentially reach 70 percent in the post-pandemic era.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kruti Bharucha, Founder & CEO of Peepul; Saurabh Taneja, CEO of The Akanksha Foundation; Rohit Kumar, CEO of Apni Shala Foundation and Vikas Pota, Founder & CEO of T4 Education to discuss how India can transform its education system and bring innovation and collaboration to learning.

