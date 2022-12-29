Heriot Watt University Dubai Presents Next – Gen Education In Association With CNBCTV18

During 2021-22, 1.64 lakh Indian students headed to UAE for higher education. While the number might not be as high as for USA (4.65 lakh), it is close to Canada’s (1.83 lakh) and more than Australia’s (1.09 lakh). These figures clearly indicate that Indian students are expanding their go-to list of countries when it comes to pursuing their higher education. In the UAE, Dubai especially tops the list, and it’s not just because of the glitz, glamour and stunning skyline. Many foreign universities have been setting up campuses in this ultramodern city, owing to its academic freezones, as per a 2019 report from PWC. And it is positive news for Indian students.

