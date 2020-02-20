Women participation in India's labour force stagnated, says report

VIDEOS

Updated : February 20, 2020 03:07 PM IST

Women participation in the labour force has stagnated and is expected to decline further. This is according to 'Women Entrepreneurship in India' report. It was released by Google India and Bain & Company.

Here are some highlights from the report. India has around 16 million women-owned enterprises. However, only 17 percent of all women-owned enterprises employ hired workers.

Enterprises truly owned and run by women are likely to be lower than 20 percent. There are approximately 432 million working-age women in India. Of these, about 343 million are not economically productive.

Women participation in labour force stands at 25 percent, lowest in the world. India’s working-age population will surpass 1 billion by 2030. 400 million new jobs will be needed for women alone.

Women-owned enterprises can generate 150-170 million jobs by 2030. About 59 percent of women think working for themselves reduces their family dependence. 46 percent women view it as a means to break through the glass ceiling. Personal and social challenges are a big hurdle for most women.