Wizards of Dalal Street | Harsha Raghavan's take on India a $33 trillion GDP by 2050

In this episode of 'Wizards of the Street," the focus is on the eyes of global investors who win by scouring burly neighbourhoods in search of hidden gems. In conversation with Ramesh Damani, Harsha Raghavan, managing partner at Convergent Finance talked about India's GDP, India’s digitisation drive, and much more.

Raghavan said according to OECD, India’s GDP will expand to $33 trillion by 2050. He said India can become a major global financial center, import and consumption center; export and production center and India will be on the world stage at that point.

He said, "OECD tells us that India right now has a $3 trillion GDP, which is about 3 percent of global, $95 trillion is the global GDP. OECD tells us that this is going to expand to $33 trillion by 2050. At which point global GDP will be about 200; so we are going go from 3 percent of global GDP, according to OECD to 16 percent.”

He added, "If we are even closer to OECD prediction, we will be a major global financial center, import and consumption center, export and production center and India will really be on the world stage at that point."

