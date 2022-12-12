English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newseconomy News

Wizards of Dalal Street | Harsha Raghavan's take on India a $33 trillion GDP by 2050

videos | IST

Wizards of Dalal Street | Harsha Raghavan's take on India a $33 trillion GDP by 2050

Profile image
By Ramesh Damani   Dec 12, 2022 5:40 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In this episode of 'Wizards of the Street," Ramesh Damani, spoke to Harsha Raghavan, Managing Partner at Convergent Finance on India’s GDP to $33 trillion by 2050.

In this episode of 'Wizards of the Street," the focus is on the eyes of global investors who win by scouring burly neighbourhoods in search of hidden gems. In conversation with Ramesh Damani, Harsha Raghavan, managing partner at Convergent Finance talked about India's GDP, India’s digitisation drive, and much more.

Raghavan said according to OECD, India’s GDP will expand to $33 trillion by 2050. He said India can become a major global financial center, import and consumption center; export and production center and India will be on the world stage at that point.
Also Watch: Rondure Global Advisors' Laura Geritz optimistic on India's long-term potential
He said, "OECD tells us that India right now has a $3 trillion GDP, which is about 3 percent of global, $95 trillion is the global GDP. OECD tells us that this is going to expand to $33 trillion by 2050. At which point global GDP will be about 200; so we are going go from 3 percent of global GDP, according to OECD to 16 percent.”
He added, "If we are even closer to OECD prediction, we will be a major global financial center, import and consumption center, export and production center and India will really be on the world stage at that point."
Watch the video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags