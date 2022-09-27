    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    economy News

    Will National Logistics Policy be a game changer? Here's what experts say

    IST

    Will National Logistics Policy be a game changer? Here's what experts say

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Union Cabinet last week approved the National Logistics Policy after a key meet. The policy, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, seeks to cut transportation costs by promoting the seamless movement of goods across the country.

    Also, a unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the National Logistic Policy so that different government and private agencies, shippers, and service providers are able to exchange information on a real-time basis in a confidential manner. It is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan.
    Other interventions include the standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards; logistics human resources development and capacity building; state engagement; export-import logistics; service improvement framework; sectoral plan for efficient logistics; and facilitation of the development of logistics parks.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors; Peeyush Gupta, vice president of supply chain at Tata Steel; Saurabh Palsania, executive director at Dalmia Cement Bharat; VG Sakthikumar, managing director of Schwing Stetter India and Dipti Vaishnav, managing director of Lead-Industrial & Mobility at Accenture India to discuss the challenges and impact of the National Logistics Policy.
    Watch the video for the entire discussion.
